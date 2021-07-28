CSPD: Shooting at John Crompton Park, suspect arrested

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — On July 27, the College Station Police Department responded to a reported shooting at John Crompton Park around 7 P.M.

Jairus Johnson, 21, has been arrested and charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, Johnson had been arguing with a 16-year-old on Twitter over an ex-girlfriend.

The two men had planned to meet up and fight, however, Johnson reportedly went to a complex across from the park and began shooting several rounds into a group of people playing basketball.

One person was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital.

According to CSPD, Johnson then called the 16-year-old, who tried to get Johnson to send him his location so the two could still meet up and fight.

CSPD states during their text exchange, Johnson had sent him a text at one point, asking if he was "ready to die?"

Police said Jonson then gave the 16-year-old his location, confirming he was still at the apartment complex across the street.

When approaching Johnson in the parking lot, CSPD states he fled but was caught in seconds, telling officers he would have gotten away had he not been wearing sandals.

After arresting Johnson, CSPD was able to match both his physical appearance and gun within his belongings to the description given by witnesses at the scene.

During the investigation, Johnson stated he had nothing to do with the shooting, nor the threatening massages and that his phone could have been cloned.

Later on, Johnson admitted to CSPD that he deleted the message thread between the 16-year-old.

He is currently in the Brazos County Jail in lieu of $93,000 in bond.

