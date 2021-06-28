Watch
CSPD: Possible barricaded subject in apartment complex on University Oaks

Posted at 6:40 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 19:41:31-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to the College Station Police Department, officers have been dispatched to an apartment complex at the 400 block of University Oaks for a possible barricaded subject.

At the time of this publication, no injuries are being reported. The public is being advised to avoid the area while officers continue to respond to this scene.

