CSPD: Possible barricaded subject in apartment complex on University Oaks

COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to the College Station Police Department, officers have been dispatched to an apartment complex at the 400 block of University Oaks for a possible barricaded subject.

At the time of this publication, no injuries are being reported. The public is being advised to avoid the area while officers continue to respond to this scene.

Officers are at an apartment complex in the 400 block of University Oaks for a possible barricaded subject. No one has been hurt. Please avoid the area while officers work this scene. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Fq0cCInSH2 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 28, 2021

