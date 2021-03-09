Menu

Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

CSPD off-duty patrol uncovers eight-thousand dollars from alleged narcotics sales

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: College Station Police Department)
(Source: College Station Police Department)
College Station Police Department
Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 19:55:06-05

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On Feb 25, a CS officer working off-duty patrol at an apartment complex located at 600 Harvey Road discovered three people sitting outside a car, with at least one person smoking cannabis.

According to the CSPD Twitter, one person was arrested on felony charges. Additionally, it's being reported none of the three people resided at said apartment complex.

A 38-year-old College Station man was arrested on three charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (alprazolam, Adderall, and ecstasy), felony possession of marijuana, and a warrant for evading arrest in a vehicle.

According to CSPD, roughly eight-thousand dollars were seized and are believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.