CSPD: Death investigation from June 25 now homicide investigation

Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 16:26:49-04

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — According to the College Station Police Department, a deceased person's investigation from yesterday has turned into a homicide investigation.

On June 25, at 6:20 P.M. CSPD officers were initially dispatched to the 1500 block of Copperfield Pkwy for a welfare concern.

A person of interest has since been identified, detained, and questioned by CSPD.

While the investigation remains ongoing, CSPD is stating there is no danger to the public as it appears to be an isolated incident.

"The Victim’s identity will not be released at this time." CSPD wrote via Twitter.

