CSPD begins homicide investigation following deadly SUV crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This Sunday, the College Station Police Department responded to a reported crash at the 2200 block of Longmire Drive.

Authorities say an SUV had crashed into the side of an empty building.

An unidentified man was recovered from the vehicle and found to have been shot. He later died at the scene. Investigators believe this may be a case of homicide.

At the time of this publication, no injuries or additional deaths have been reported.

CPSD investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that no current danger exists to the public. No arrests have been made.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

The occupant of a car that crashed into a building had apparently been shot and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Officers responding to the crash at about 11:08 p.m. last night (August 15) at 2205 Longmire Drive discovered the apparent homicide. pic.twitter.com/McB28Zjyaa — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 16, 2021

