CSISD awarding a record-breaking number of scholarships to graduating seniors

COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station ISD is awarding a record-breaking number of scholarships to lucky graduating seniors.

This year the district's educational foundation will award 103 scholarships, totaling over 130-thousand-dollars to outgoing seniors.

Over 400 students, family members, and donors attending the reception ceremony.

The goal to support students based on academic merit, financial need, and vocational pursuits.

"We are extremely excited to break a record for us giving out a record of 130,200 dollars in scholarships in the amount of 103 scholarships and that's a record for us." shared Teresa Benden, director of CSISD Education Foundation

The scholarship reception will be held at the pebble creek country club Monday and will be a red carpet-themed event.

Scholarships range from 1-thousand-dollars to 45-hundred-dollars.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!