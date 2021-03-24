Woman charged with animal cruelty after decomposed rabbit found in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A woman was arrested after College Station police said they found a decomposed rabbit in her apartment.

Taylor Jace Visconti, 22, is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

On Jan. 22, an animal control officer responded to Visconti’s apartment in the 100 block of Winter Park.

According to the probable cause statement, police found a decomposed black rabbit.

Visconti said she had not been to her apartment since Jan. 4.

Police said she claimed someone was supposed to check on “Binx,” but she could not give them a name.

According to the probable cause statement, Visconti said “she knew she messed up” and was worried “people would think she was a bad bunny mommy.”

Visconti was arrested March 23.

She is being held in the Brazos County Jail on a $5,00 bond.

