College Station City Council eases restrictions on chickens in residential neighborhoods

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, they say don't count your chickens before they hatch... but what about before you move?

On March 23, College Station City Council readdressed their animal ordinance regarding the housing of fowl. Lead by College Station Police Chief Billy Coach, the following amendments were approved by the council:

Reduce the distance requirement between the fowl and the owner’s dwelling from 100 ft, to 50 ft with a probationary period.

Limit the number of allowed chickens to six.

Alongside this, Chief Coach readdressed what's already the law for College Station residents. For example, single families in residential zones can apply for a $35 permit to allow them to own fowl on their property. However, in his presentation to the council, Chief Coach reported that College Station currently only has 15 of these permits on file.

Additionally, Chief Coach reminded residents that roosters are still prohibited, owners are still responsible for keeping their fowl caged, and that their fowl's dwelling must still be at least 100 ft away from any other neighboring property. Finally, Chief Coach addressed the inherent dangers that come from housing fowl on residential property, such as attracting natural predators like snakes and foxes to the neighborhood. Thus, why the added precautions are in place.

Citing the low number of permits registered and complaints filled; the council supported the ordinance updates, trusting it still serves the community well in preventing quality of life reduction for residential areas.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”