Crime Stoppers: Bryan man wanted for indecency with a child

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a man wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Richard Brown, 65, has been wanted as of July 21, 2020, and is now on the Crime Stoppers most wanted list. The Bryan man is charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, both offenses occurred in 2011 and 2015.

Brown’s last known address was located at 1003 E. 25th Street in Bryan.

Anyone with information on the location of Brown can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $500 if your information leads to an arrest.