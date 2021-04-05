COVID-19 vaccine distribution to resume at Woodforest Bank Stadium on April 13

CONROE, TX — On April 5, the Lone Star Family Health Center announced they will not be distributing vaccines at Woodforest Stadium through April 9.

"The operational pause will allow us to receive our next shipment of vaccines and plan for a large event on April 13th, offering both first and second doses." the center wrote on their official Facebook.

At the time of this publication, operations are expected to resume again every Tuesday, starting with a large distribution event on Tuesday, April 13.

"Consolidating all Lone Star activity into a single day each week should help to streamline the on-site registration process and prevent bottlenecks/area congestion," the center added.

How to register:

1) Visit here, and click "COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT REGISTRATION" for a list of all open public events. Note: The event for April 13 should be available for sign-up by the end of April 7.

2) For second doses, people are instructed to anticipate an e-mail or phone call with further instructions on how to schedule your second dose appointment.

According to the Lone Star Family Health Center, this week of April 5 they plan to contact those who were unable to get vaccinated last week, as well as those vaccinated between March 8 and 12 (now due for their second dose).

"If we missed your second dose in a prior week OR you are not contacted about next week by Friday, April 9th, please send an email to seconddose@lonestarfamily.org with a SUBJECT of "Missed Second Dose" and a MESSAGE including name, date of birth, date of dose 1, lot # of dose 1, and a valid phone number." the center wrote in closing.

