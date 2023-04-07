Country singer and Aggie alumni to headline the Starlight Music Series

The Starlight Music Series is returning to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, and this year, one Aggie alumni gets to take the stage under the stars.

From songs like “Red Dirt Texas” to “Wind it Down”, Hayden Haddock has been quickly making a name for himself on the Texas country music scene, and now he makes his way for an upcoming Aggieland performance.

With hundreds of tours, millions of streams and one Aggie degree, you can say rising country singer Hayden Haddock has done it all — but there’s one more pit-stop to add to his list.

15 ABC spoke with the 24-year-old singer where he shot his music video “Wind it Down” — at The Dixie Chicken.

He tells 15 ABC he’s ready to put on a great show for the Aggie community.

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s something obviously I’ve heard about [going to school and living in this community for the past 5 years.] It was good to see that offer come through for that show this year and we are looking forward to it.” Haddock said.

Haddock’s says his career in music all started by a video taken for fun by his former roommate his freshman year at A&M.

“He filmed me playing this song and posted it out on social media (I wasn’t that good to say the least) but I played my first show a month later, and I have been keeping it going ever since then," Haddock said.

On and off the stage, the rising country singer helps spread awareness for Type 1 Diabetes, as he was diagnosed at an early age, saying a portion of profits made on his merchandise go to the non-profit organization JDRF.

“Once I started building this platform, I always said we would like to do anything we can to give back to help somebody else. I’ve spoken on panels with kids going off to college so they can ask questions to someone whose been in college, [I’ve also] talked to other musicians who happen to be Type 1 Diabetic and how to handle it on the road,” Haddock said.

Haddock’s love of 90’s country was the biggest inspiration for releasing his most recent single “Fast As You.”

“We decided to do a cover of Dwight Yoakam’s old tune 'Fast As You'. I love 90’s stuff, and at the time when I talked to Trent [Wilmon] about doing that song, I was on a huge Dwight Yoakum kick. I love that song and it was a hit for a reason, so we decided to take it as our own and put our own little spin on it," Haddock said.

Haddock says he hopes his new single takes off on the music charts — just as the title says.

Haddock’s newest single “Fast As You” is out now wherever listeners stream their music. For more information on the Starlight Music Series, click here.

For more information on country singer Hayden Haddock, click here.