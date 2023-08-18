Cost-saving tips for Aggie students this school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students are making their way to Aggieland to begin a new semester.

While spending hundreds to be ready in and out of the classroom, these are some of the things that Aggie students are buying.

“I got my laptop for school."

“Things for the dorm."

“Websites and programs that you need.”

“Spirals — you need pencils, pens.”

The costs just keep adding up for the Aggies.

“$5,000 I think…”

“A couple hundred bucks each semester…”

“I can’t even put a number on it…”

According to the Financial Planning Department at Texas A&M, the average cost of attendance for the 2023-2024 academic year for incoming students is just about $30,000 — almost $15,000 per semester. $12,000 of that goes straight to tuition and fees.

To help cut back on spending this semester, the department advises to know funding sources, whether it’s grants, scholarships, or even family contributions.

The department also recommends to be intentional with student spending, finding a roommate to save on rent, and to be careful with credit cards and pay the balance in full every month.

Incoming students can also budget for the things they need, like groceries, to have extra spending money.