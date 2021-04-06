Corpus Christi auto-theft stopped in College Station, woman arrested

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A woman has been arrested after College Station said she confirmed taking and operating a vehicle without the consent of its owner.

Rachael Jeanne Morris, 37, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On April 6, around 12:50 A.M. a College Station officer responded to an agency assist request over at Microtel Inn & Suites on 1820 Ponderosa Drive; this request was made by the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

According to the probable cause statement, Morris had broken a criminal trespass warning in an attempt to kidnap her daughter from her ex-boyfriend.

CS police said they were notified by the Grimes County Sheriff's Office that Morris was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, a black Toyota Corolla with no license plates.

As worded in court documents, Morris was reportedly found asleep in the back seat of said vehicle, parked at Microtel Inn & Suites.

CS police said after running the vehicle's VIN through dispatch, they were able to confirm it as stolen out of Corpus Christi, TX.

According to the probable cause statement, Morris admitted to CSPD that she took the vehicle from a dealership after completing a test drive. Morris reportedly stated that the salesman at the dealership placed the keys on a desk and walked away, where she then took the keys and left.

Morris was arrested on April 6 and transported to the Brazos County Jail.

