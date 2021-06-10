Corps of Cadets students to gain medical treatment experience, fall 2021

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A new joint program between the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and College of Medicine will be launching this fall, allowing cadets the opportunity to gain medical treatment experience.

The Cadet to Medicine Early Assurance Program provides A&M Corps of Cadet students the opportunity to pursue a career as a military physician as part of the college's commitment to producing doctors, and caregivers, the military needs to treat its servicemen and women.

The first Corps of Cadets student to enter the pipeline program will be Andrew Chapman, a graduate from the Class of 2020 who is looking forward to gaining hands-on medical experience.

"I think with medical school, the thing I'm most excited for is getting some patient encounters and going through the different kinds of medicine, really just kind of seeing what's out there in the field of medicine in general." shared Chapman, Texas A&M Corps of Cadet graduate.

Through this program, the A&M College of Medicine is providing a unique platform for cadet students that enroll allowing them the opportunity to treat individuals both in the military and civilians as well.

"With the long history of the Corps of Cadets dating back to 1876, we felt it was a natural program to institute to deliver young people, like Andrew, into a potential medical career that will help address the medical needs of our military men and women, which we all know that's something we desperately need." shared Fernando Vasquez, director of medical student admissions and pipeline programs at Texas A&M's College of Medicine.

Cadet students interested in the Medical program are eligible to apply in their sophomore or junior year of their undergrad studies. Those accepted, undergo medical school preparation including taking the MCAT prep course and shadowing experts in a hospital setting.

