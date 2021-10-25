Consultants' report on A&M released: Recommends more investment into the arts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — MGT Consulting and the Martin+Crumpton Group just published the results of their months-long study of the Texas A&M University System, and Texas A&M's structure.

After interviewing 60 current and former faculty and students, and sending out 500,000 surveys, the recommendations have been made: things need to change.

The report is 133 pages long.

It suggests that Texas A&M should be restructured to contain only four colleges: the Colleges of Health, Engineering, AgriLife, and the College of Arts & Sciences.

Earlier this month, faculty in the College of Liberal Arts had expressed concern that their departments could be merged or dissolved.

In an email press release issued by University President M. Katherine Banks on Monday, Banks explained her desire to commission the MGT review.

“During my first weeks as president, I held listening sessions with the leadership of our colleges and schools, faculty, staff, students, former students and other key stakeholders, to hear their challenges, opportunities and ideas," she wrote. "In addition to listening sessions, I also focused on learning. I reviewed many strategic plans that were developed throughout various units, university-wide.”

The MGT report recommends the consolidation of some departments, such as Kinesiology and Health, and the creation of other departments, such as Journalism.

One consistent factor the report emphasizes is the need for more arts and humanities, with stronger backing of art and theater departments. It even encouraged the establishment of an entire school of visual and performing arts.

The review stresses the need for centralization of departments, the establishment of institutions, such as that of biological life sciences; and changes to operations for Information Technology and Human Resources departments.

Banks' statement concluded with this:

“After thorough review of the input, I anticipate announcing in early December which recommendations will be accepted, rejected, modified or require further study," Banks stated. "Next steps will include the formation of implementation committees and working groups. Forums will be held to discuss implementation."

The president emphasized in her email that the university needs feedback from students and faculty before her office makes any decisions to change the structure at Texas A&M.

The report is long, and also suggests the need for restructuring of the provost’s office leadership positions, and expanding the reach of the office of the president.

The review in full can be read by clicking here.

