Construction for Aggie Park to start July 6, finish by fall 2022

COLLEGE STATION, TX — During their June 24 meeting, the City of College Station was updated on the progress of Aggie Park, learning construction will begin July 6.

Aggie Park comprises 20 acres situated between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center, Houston Street, the John J. Koldus Building, and Throckmorton Street.

According to the city's Planning & Development Office, current plans will also meet a 1996 interlocal agreement between Texas A&M and College Station, regarding stormwater management.

Funded solely through private donations raised by The Association of Former Students, the new park will have mini ponds similar to the Castlegate ponds; the likes of which, will source their water levels during rain events and release later through pipes.

There will also be a new parking lot built to hold additional stormwater underneath it.

Additional amenities of Aggie Park include tailgating space, an outdoor amphitheater, a performance pavilion, public Wi-Fi, alumni recognition... and a new building, programmed for year-round use for events such as Aggie Ring Day and other A&M traditional events.

There will also be a food-service facility as well as dedicated space for food trucks.

Due to ongoing construction, tailgating space will not be available in Aggie Park during the 2021 football season. Tailgating will be available in other campus locations as authorized by Texas A&M University.

Groundbreaking was held in February 2020, with an anticipated completion date in the summer of 2022 and the new building in spring 2023.

Park construction is scheduled to be complete in time for the fall 2022 football season.

Tailgating operations in the park after the development will include both free and paid options and will be overseen and managed by the university and the athletic department.

Construction fencing going up around the Aggie Park acreage in July 2021 will affect access to the park; access to and parking for the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center; and the location of some Association events, including the fall 2021 Aggie Ring Days.

To follow alongside these construction updates, click here.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”