Conservation efforts go a long way for bluebirds

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Nearly a century ago, there was a real fear bluebirds would go extinct, but now, the population is thriving!

All thanks to conservation efforts.

Jake Gascamp is digging a two-foot hole as he prepares to install a bluebird nesting box.

"The quickest, easiest way to put out supplemental nesting onto a property," Gascamp shared with KRHD 25 News.

These pretty birds use tree cavities to protect their eggs. Since some trees are pruned, these nesting boxes are a great alternative.

"It simulates a natural nesting cavity. That's why it's raw wood instead of painted. The hole is specific to the right size, an inch, and a half diameter. Anything else bigger would allow other birds to get in there and predators," Gascamp said.

"Competition for limited, sometimes limited nesting spots, the more boxes that you can put out, just increases the chances that birds can find that cavity and nest it," Billy Lambert, natural resource specialist, and wildlife biologist said.

The threat of predators, along with severe weather, and destruction of natural habitat caused the bluebird population to fall dangerously low. Now the population is about 25 million.

"That's largely due we think, to just everyday people using nesting boxes," Lambert said.

Billy Lambert says the population continues to grow about two percent a year.

Spreading nesting boxes out supports the conscious effort even more.

"Since birds are very territorial, it's usually a good idea not to put them withinside of each other. And even if they are not beside each other- spread them apart by a couple of hundred yards," Lambert said.

Wildlife biologists recommend cleaning out the nesting between the eggs hatching.

The best time to put up bluebird nesting boxes is in Jan because nesting season starts in Feb.

