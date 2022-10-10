Conroe woman airlifted after crash involving 18-wheeler on HWY 105: Texas DPS

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Central Texas woman was airlifted this morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, Texas DPS said.

Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to state Highway 105 near County Road 415 on reports of a major crash, according to Texas DPS.

A preliminary investigation has since indicated that a 2019 Jeep SUV, operated by Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe, had been heading westbound at the time of the incident.

Officials said Garcia had been driving partially in the oncoming lane for an "unknown reason" when they struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.

Texas DPS said Garcia was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital via medical helicopter in serious, but stable condition.

Officials said the driver of the 2013 Kenworth was not injured.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.