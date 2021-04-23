Conroe man found deceased after reported missing hiking Mt. Whitney

INYO COUNTY, CA — A Conroe man has been pronounced deceased after reportedly falling while hiking Mt. Whitney.

On April 18, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office was notified that Saulo Sifuentes Escalante, 36, was overdue from returning from his day climb.

After an unsuccessful initial search, Kings Canyons officials were able to obtain a search warrant on April 20 to review his cell phone data records to reveal a potential location.

Following this, a Chinook helicopter was reportedly dispatched and was able to locate the subject deceased south of the main Whitney trail at approximately 11,600' elevation in a steep, snowy, north-facing chute.

According to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office, the subject had apparently been ascending this chute when he slipped and fell. Rescuers were able to access this site via a steep snow climb and recovered the deceased.

