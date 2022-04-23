Congressman Sessions announces Stryker Gay appointment to U.S. Military Academy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Congressman Pete Sessions made a trip to Brazos Christian School today to appoint a high school senior to the US Military Academy West Point.

From his father to his sister – Stryker Gay is the next member of the family to be called up to the United States Military Academy. Gay says it’s the admiration of a friend that set him on West Point.

“Today was a huge honor that the congressmen came down and did this for me," said Brazos Christian School Senior Stryker Gay. “Previously he did this for my friend, Harris Powers for the Airforce Academy. At that time, I didn’t know where I wanted to go to college but after I met him I visited West Point, I made up my mind and that sold it for me.”

Congressmen Pete Sessions, 17th District of Texas gave his recommendation and said the U.S. Military Academy is gaining another strong leader from the Brazos Valley to serve their country.

“What this means is that the Brazos Valley will have 2 more members of its community that will be representing not just them but the United States of America,” said Congressmen Sessions. “This brings them into futures that we need to know they will fight to win - that is what these young men and women represent.”