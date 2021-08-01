Congressman Pete Sessions hosts Veterans Healthcare Town Hall, BV veterans voiced concerns

BRYAN, TEXAS — Congressman Pete Sessions hosted a Veteran Healthcare Town Hall in Brazos County Saturday.

The Office of Congressman Sessions says a main focus for them is to "improve the experiences of Central Texan veterans with the Veteran Affairs healthcare system and the VA Community Care Network."

Saturday, veterans across four counties within the Brazos Valley voiced their concerns during the Veterans Healthcare Town Hall.

"I've been in that situation where the tunnel seemed like there was no light and I wanted to kill myself, by the grace of God I am still here. I just want to be a voice to other veterans who may not see there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Melissa Hosey, a Brazos County resident and veteran of the U.S. Air Force said.

Hosey was just one of many who took the podium by storm Saturday, sharing healthcare-related struggles many veterans face.

"Twenty veterans every single day that are killing themselves. I don't think people really understand how big of a pandemic that is," Hosey added.

"We owe you a chance to listen to you and do the best. I told you that I would stick with you," Sessions said speaking to Hosey, Saturday at the podium.

The event was hosted by Congressman Pete Sessions. Sessions is 6 months into leading District 17 and is making veterans and their concerns a priority.

"I believe it's my job as the Congressman to set the stage and make sure we are setting expectations and we are going to meet them," Congressman Pete Sessions, who represents the 17th Congressional District in Texas said.

The Veterans Healthcare Town Hall meeting in Bryan was about gathering leaders in healthcare for veterans and for those speaking up, hoping their concerns would resonate with ears in charge.

"I have been active in the VA system since 2009 when I got out of the Army. I know I don't like to feel alone. I didn't want any of my fellow brothers and sisters to feel alone in here," Danny Polasek, another Brazos County resident and U.S. Army veterans said.

Polasek says it felt good to have this face-to-face conversation with Congressman Sessions and was pleased to see local leaders putting boots to the ground.

"It was a pretty good relief and it gave you some hope that maybe something will get done," Polasek added. "I know when we were out we did the best we could for this country."

The purpose of the Veterans Healthcare Town Hall was to gain a deeper understanding on how Congressman Sessions' office can best serve and meet the needs of veterans in Texas' 17th congressional district.

"I hope and I pray that the people in the VA can hear our voices and will do something about it," Hosey added.

"The men and women who have given their service to this country, want, need and deserve my attention and they've got it," Congressman Sessions shared.

Congressman sessions says this was their second similar town hall meeting, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed these events, but he had a similar one in Limestone County a few weeks ago.