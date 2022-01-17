Brazos County unites to fundraise for hit and run victim

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As DPS continues its search for the person involved in this month's pedestrian hit and run, the community is now stepping up to assist the victim.

Jessica Navarro started 2022 with a big new opportunity.

”I’m a cook over here at Bigshots," said Jessica Navarro, pedestrian victim in hit and run. "But I was very excited, so excited,”

But just days into the New Year, she was hit by a car on her walk home from work.

The driver didn't stop and they're still unaccounted for.

DPS is seeking assistance from the public to locate a vehicle with a missing passenger-side mirror.

”It all happened so fast, it hit me and it may have spun me," said Navarro. "The person clipped me and spun me,”

Navarro suffered a dislocation and broken bones near her ankle. Unable to work, the community is helping her recover.

"Wreaths Across America is more than just wreaths in December," said Ellen Fuller, Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley co-chair.

"And flags for memorial day and veterans day we’re committed to this community for veterans, their families, and we partner with a lot of the other organizations,”

Kendra Scott and Wreaths Across America teamed up for a 48-hour long fundraiser.

Purchases at the Big shots WAA pop-up and online using code (giveback-bieei) will provide 20 percent of all proceeds to support Navarro's recovery and bill assistance.

”I mean, yeah, for once I feel like people care you know doing it by myself for so long it’s been so hard,” said Navarro.

Navarro says her road to recovery should take about 8 weeks but feels motivated with the community rallying behind her.

Navarro's gofundme has raised nearly 14,000 dollars.