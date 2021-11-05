Community reacts to United Airlines ending flight service from Easterwood airport

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City leaders in Bryan and College Station are reacting to the shocking news that United Airlines plans to leave Easterwood airport in January.

The airline caught many off guard with yesterday’s announcement.

We reached out to the airline for comment.

"Due to changes in the long-term sustainability of this particular route, United will end service to College Station at the start of the new year. We will work with impacted customers to help them make alternate plans. Many different factors determine a successful route and our decisions include careful evaluation of our overall network, fleet, resources at our regional partners and yields. With that in mind, we have determined that this particular route is not sustainable for the long-term." - United Airline spokesperson

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said it would be devastating for the university. But what it means for the twin cities?

Less than a month ago, United began talks about adding flights from College Station to Denver.

Those talks came to an unexpected and abrupt end yesterday when United said it will stop flying out of College Station altogether.

"And those talks seemed to be moving along," said Karl Mooney, mayor for the city of College Station. "But then to suddenly be told were completely leaving Easterwood airport Bryan-College Station was a surprise."

This news came as a shock to some frequent travelers leaving them speechless.

”We had no idea we haven't heard from United on this at all, so it definitely came as a surprise,” said Andrew Nelson, mayor for the City of Bryan.

The Texas A&M system caters to 153,000 students and more than 22 million individuals who contribute through educational programs and outreach.

“The airport is a vital connection for the Brazos valley not just College Station, not just Bryan, but for the Brazos valley and particularly for Texas A&M,” said Mooney.

According to the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, there was a 9 percent increase in people flying out of Easterwood. Finally getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

”Here in our community, we have a very large international presence we have a number of students, we have faculty, we have staff, there are researchers, we have large companies that have recently invested here,” added Mooney.

Travelers are left with more headaches than options at Easterwood now.

”Now I'll be stuck with one you either fly American or you fly no one and unfortunately with American, you get stuck flying through Dallas and I seem to get stuck there every time,” said George Aitee, a frequent United traveler.

The last United flight from College Station to Houston is expected to be on Jan. 3.