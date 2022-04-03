Community outreach seeks to educate locals on pet safety, first aid

BRYAN, Texas — While a shortage of veterinarians remains a major issue, both Blinn College and the Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department are working together to help decrease the need.

Wes Wynn is an advocate for helping lost pets who says he feels more confident than ever in doing so.

”We did have a dog suffer heatstroke at the dog park and this gave me some tips on how we can handle that next time," said Wynn.

Community members are learning all the basics, from topics like potential poisonous to using a pet oxygen mask.

Blinn College vet tech's utilized stuffed animals to provide a more "hands-on example" of conducting CPR on a pup or cat.

”I think giving that information to the community is going to be very helpful in keeping hospitalization down, keeping deaths down for our furry little friends,” said Jessica Garza, clinical coordinator for Blinn Vet Tech program

Community members are stepping inside the fire department for the first time since the pandemic, learning about all things pet first aid and safety.

They also got a quick lesson on what a typical day is like for the fire department.

”A lot of people don’t know that we respond to medical calls, 80% of our calls are medical," said Joe Warren, Brazos County Precinct Four Volunteer Fire Department.

"So we like to educate the public on what we do instead of just sitting around the fire station waiting for a call,”

Both organizations look to continue connecting with the community to share their knowledge and expertise.

”I love community outreach," said Garza.

"It’s something I'm trying to bring a lot closer with the Blinn Vet Program, to do more outreach with our communities,

"Really in any way that we can help other people, it’s just always a good thing."

On April 22, the volunteer fire department will be located at the 1775 Texas Pit BBQ, allowing members of the community to tour their equipment.