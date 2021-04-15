Community of Madisonville gives Trooper Juan Tovar a hero's welcome after release from hospital

MADISONVILLE, TX — Nearly a week after DPS Trooper Juan Tovar was shot while trying to apprehend the suspect in the Kent Moore Cabinets mass shooting, he has returned home and received a hero's welcome from the Madisonville community.

Wednesday afternoon, Trooper Tovar landed at the Madisonville Municipal Airport. The community gathered to welcome home one of their own.

“Very grateful that Juan is here with us," said Tricia Macias, a family friend of Trooper Tovar. “Great blessing."

Alongside FM 14-52, friends, family, and first responders were proud to give Trooper Tovar a hero's welcome.

”Very noble,” Macias added. ”We have three sons in public service, two police officers and a fireman, and everyday they go out and they put themselves, or lives, on the line for others they don’t know because they have a true calling to do this, and Juan is right there with everybody.”

On April 8, 27-year-old Larry Bollin allegedly killed one coworker and injured four others. He then allegedly wounded Trooper Tovar while evading authorities.

Bollin was later taken into custody in Grimes County.

Trooper Tovar had been undergoing treatment in Austin. Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams knows it all could have been much worse.

“God has really looked over him and blessed him, and he’s able to come home. I just think it’s wonderful that he’s able to come home,” said Sheriff Adams.

The community has shown their support for the Tovar family. They cheered him on as dozens of fellow Troopers and law enforcement officers escorted Trooper Tovar home from the airport.

“This community has always pulled together when needed. I'm happy that things like this doesn’t happen very often. I've been in law enforcement since 2002, and this is the first thing that we’ve had of this caliber happen, but it makes me feel good to know that our community will come when needed,” Sheriff Adams shared.

Local first responder agencies across Madison County have gathered during the past week to coordinate fundraising efforts for the family.

Trooper Tovar still has a difficult road to recovery ahead, but his neighbors are with him every step of the way.

“I think it’s wonderful that we can come together as a group and do it as a whole,” said Sheriff Adams.

The Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation is providing the family with financial assistance as well to help get through this difficult time. To make a donation, click here.

