Community holds fundraiser for two injured in road rage shooting in July

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two Brazos County residents were victims of a road rage incident last month and while their road to recovery is well underway, the community is stepping in.

"I don't want them to lose what they got, because they didn't deserve that," Gail Wilcox, B'Layah Johnson's mother shared.

A benefit for Gail and Butch Wilcox' daughter and her fiance was held at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station Saturday.

"Waking up at 2:15 and I hear my daughter screaming 'Mom I've been shot' and I hear men in the background saying "we've got to get her out of the car, it was horrible," Gail Wilcox added.

The incident happened July 14th. A bullet struck their daughter B'Layah below the knee while also injuring her fiance's hand.

"I just want them to be able to continue living and keep their apartment and not lose what they have and in the meantime to help support them. With her not being able to work and he's going to try and find what he can do with with his hands. He's still having problems," Gail Wilcox added.

A fundraiser with food, drinks and a silent auction was held, giving new meaning to making every dollar count.

"We don't know how long it's going to be.. she can't work. Matt has nerve damage to his hand. They need all the help they can get with keeping their rent. They just got a new apartment, everything was going good for them," Wilcox added.

Saturday showcased the local biker community helping a fellow biker family.

"Bikers they just all help each other.. I don't know how to describe it.. They just all come together when something like this happens," Butch Wilcox, B'Layah Johnson's father shared.

"You never really know when it could be you or your family or someone that you know and love, so that's why I am participating," Fernando Lopez, a Brazos County resident supporting the event said.

While the suspect has since been arrested, this mother's plea remains.

"Great.. but it doesn't do justice for her. She can't walk. Shes very upset. She's hurt. She's been through a lot of pain and got more to do through. It's not fair. Her life has been taken away right now. She just turned 20 years old and is stuck sitting at home with her leg propped up," Gail Wilcox said. "You take for granted and think no-one is going to do anything to you. People used to do the finger or yell and all that, people just want to use guns instead of just backing off or whatever you need to do.. but they chose to shoot them," Gail Wilcox said.

All funds raised Saturday will go to help support this couple with bills and their recovery.

If you would like to help, you can donate to this family @glenda-wilcox-2 .