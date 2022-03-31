Community celebrates 3-year-old's end of cancer treatment celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After months of weather-related delay, the Cutshaver family is finally celebrating their toddler's end-of-cancer treatment.

3-year-old Jordan Cutshaver is finally ringing her chemo bell marking the beginning of a cancer-free life.

”It’s hard to describe- it’s just a whole opposite feeling of finding out the diagnosis,” said Rhett Cutshaver, Jordan's father.

Community members shower the family with love as they celebrate this next chapter together.

“It’s incredible, most of the people here have supported us in some way or another,” said Cutshaver.

It's not just about all the food, games, and fun but also for those who witnessed Jordan's journey from start to finish who get to see her laughing and playing.

”Meeting people in these situations is hard and being a part of that journey is very rewarding because you develop a relationship with these families, and you get to watch their kids grow and turn into these beautiful people,” said Brianna Kammerer, pediatric oncology nurse at Texas Children's Hospital.

It's a journey Jordan and her family weren't on alone. Thanks to not only neighbors but various organizations and local businesses stepping in to help.

”A lot of people know that the financial burden of cancer doesn’t really rely on just the insurance part of paying it; it’s the travel, it’s the hotel, it’s the food, and that’s when we come in and try to help out,” said Jason Kempenski, board president of the non-profit Mid-Coast Smackdown.

Groups offered financial support through the hardship of battling cancer, like Mid-Coast Smackdown, which helps kids and their families in the Brazos Valley.

“Jordan is being invited back this year to ring our bell and she’ll get a commemorative bell to signify that she is cancer-free ...," said Kempenski. "It’s a great journey for all these kids to be able to go through this battle and then be able to be celebrated like we’re about to do.”

Mid-Coast Smackdown will host its fifth annual fundraiser on May 14, to support five children across the Brazos Valley in their battles with cancer.

The family will also be celebrating this September in Disney World thanks to Texas-based social services organization A Wish With Wings.