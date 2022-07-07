Commissioners Court decides on early voting locations and times

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It was a cliffhanger left after last Tuesday's Commissioners Court over early voting locations and times.

This week the court came to a decision on two amendments that were proposed last week.

The court voted to move forward by extending early voting hours for the first week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But they did not pass the addition of four locations due to issues with availability in those proposed locations.

Early voting will take place this October 24th through November 4th.

At Arena Hall, Galilee Baptist Church, College Station City Hall, College station utilities meeting and training facility, and Brazos county election administration office.