Come for the yoga, namaste for the goats: Goat Yoga Texas visits College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Goat Yoga Texas held their first public event in College Station this Sunday.

Husband and wife yoga teacher team Dave and Kimberly Brooke of Goat Yoga Texas brought out 18 of their 38 "kids" to College Station for a morning of fresh air and miniature goat cuddles.

The team says we can all take a moment to appreciate the struggles and triumphs we have experienced and says Goat Yoga Texas offers a little bit of what we all need, deep breaths out in the sunshine and a sense of community and togetherness.

Kimberly Brooke says goats are special and became domesticated around the same time as dogs.

"Goats are natural climbers and cuddlers. They want to be up as high as they can possibly get. So whenever you've got people in down dog or tabletop and you've got goats jumping on people. That's what they want to be doing. It is more fun that you can imagine. It is literally the peanut butter and jelly of happiness." Kimberly Brooke, Owner of Goat Yoga Texas said.

The group also partnered with a nearby restaurant.

Included in the ticket from Sunday's class was a classic burger from Hopdoddys and a yoga mat.