College Staton seeking $1.6 million in state grants to build new bike lanes

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The City of College Station is looking to improve the commute for its local bikers.

On May 27, during a council meeting, Vanessa Garza, of the city's planning and development office, presented two grant submissions for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

These proposals total $1,605,301 in grant requests, money the city of College Station is hoping will be covered by TxDOT.

If selected, these projects will be placed on a prioritized Conditional Project List for anticipated FY 2023- FY 2024 appropriations; the current amount of funds available to these projects sits at approximately $13 million.

The Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM2818) Shared-use Project Path would extend on the south side of the road from the Jones Crossing commercial development to the College Station library.

It will reportedly provide connections for students and residents to park areas, schools, and commercial areas. The project is approximately 0.4 miles in length.

If selected, the City of College Station would pay 20% of the costs, or $224,807; the likes of which would be funded through their City Street's Capital Improvement Fund.

The second grant submission is for the George Bush Drive (FM 2347) Separated Bike Lanes Project, which would extend from Texas Avenue to Wellborn Road and include a vertical barrier between the bike lane and automobile traffic, as well as intersection modifications.

Its design is reportedly intended to create a safer and more comfortable corridor for biking to and from Texas A&M University, all while enhancing existing lanes. The project is approximately 1.3 miles in length.

If selected, the City of College Station would pay 20% of the costs, or $515,028; the likes of which would also be funded through their City Street's Capital Improvement Fund.

Under both proposals, the City of College Station is requesting TxDOT to cover 80% of its construction costs.

The City is also required to cover 20% of construction costs and 100% of design costs.

In terms of reimbursement, if the City manages the construction of the project, the City will be responsible for 100% of the construction costs and will be reimbursed up to 80%.

If TxDOT manages the construction of the project, then the City will only need to provide the required 20% for construction.

City officials will find out this Oct if the grant applications are approved.

