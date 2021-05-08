College Stations officials say a one-time concert will take place at Wolf Pen Creek

COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station officials say a one-time concert will take place at Wolf Pen Creek by the same people who put on Chili Fest.

College Station's Economic Development Manager says Chili Fest has reserved the space at Wolf Pen Creek but they have not submitted a special permit yet.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says this will be a one-time concert and more information will be coming out soon about the event.

No other information about the one-time concert have been released.

Organizers for Chili Fest announced earlier this year that its 2021 spring event had been canceled due to COVID-19 related complications.

Organizers also said they are planning a fall 2021 concert and fundraiser in College Station but no information has been released about this event.

