College Station's Cub Scout Pack 60 proves one man's trash... is another man's bench!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — One College Station Cub Scout Pack is doing its part to help save the planet. Indeed, Cub Scout Pack-60 is working with the manufacturing company, Trex Inc, to collect plastic bags and turn them... into furniture!

The scouts wanted to create a new 'buddy bench'. However, upon collecting one-thousand-pounds of plastic, they decided to actually gift their new creation to Forest Ridge Elementary School.

"Quickly they realized, that when you start shoving those bags into a bigger bag, they do weigh, and we had, a tremendous response from our neighbors, helping us," shared Shawn Palermo, Pack 60 Den Leader.

The scouts recycled a wide variety of plastic bags, including Zip-Loc and dry cleaning bags.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”