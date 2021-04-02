Watch
College Station's Cub Scout Pack 60 proves one man's trash... is another man's bench!

One local Cub Scout Pack is doing its part to help save the planet and they're doing it all, right here, in College Station.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 18:11:49-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — One College Station Cub Scout Pack is doing its part to help save the planet. Indeed, Cub Scout Pack-60 is working with the manufacturing company, Trex Inc, to collect plastic bags and turn them... into furniture!

The scouts wanted to create a new 'buddy bench'. However, upon collecting one-thousand-pounds of plastic, they decided to actually gift their new creation to Forest Ridge Elementary School.

"Quickly they realized, that when you start shoving those bags into a bigger bag, they do weigh, and we had, a tremendous response from our neighbors, helping us," shared Shawn Palermo, Pack 60 Den Leader.

The scouts recycled a wide variety of plastic bags, including Zip-Loc and dry cleaning bags.

