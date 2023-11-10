College Station veteran appreciates local students participating in Veteran's Day parade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — “You are my hero. Dear soldier: thank you so much for keeping our country safe," said local veteran, Christina Stofferahn, as she read from the many letters and pictures that students at Pebble Creek Elementary gave her for the Veteran’s Day parade.

Stofferahn tells 15ABC’s Chris Talley that she's touched by how much the community has shown their gratitude — especially the students.

"It really touches my heart to see what the students, teachers, and administration have done to step up," Stofferahn said.

At 76, this is Stofferahn's first time taking part in any kind of parade that honors veterans.

Mandy Williams is the music teacher at Pebble Creek Elementary, and says that within the past 17 years, she's made sure that local veterans have felt honored in their drive-by parade.

"We've always done something for Veterans Day," Williams said.

"When COVID came, we decided to move this parade outside. We started small, and it's just gotten bigger and bigger each year. The kids love it, and the veterans seem to enjoy it."

The appreciation that Stofferahn feels keeps growing.

"People are really stepping up and saying thank you," Stofferahn said.

"That really touches my heart, because I've lost a lot of friends — it means something."

Stofferahn wants other veterans to know that no matter what era, your service matters.

"You're valuable, you're valuable to this nation, you're valuable to the people that live here."