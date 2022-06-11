College Station tracks extreme increase in demand this summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station water resources are tracking an extreme increase in demand this summer. As they hope to offset a possible shortage a local expert is sharing ways to conserve water.

During this time of year Jennifer Nations, the water resource coordinator for the city of College Station says is when residents begin to increase their landscape irrigation.

The dry spring season has increased the usage of many residential and commercial users.

”Yes, so the prices of everything is going up right now, but as of right now the water rates have not increased. So, if you get an increase in your bill it’s not because the rate went up it’s because your usage went up,” said Jennifer Nations, water resource coordinator for the city of college station.

In order to prevent a situation of record high water demands and low supply Nations said to monitor sprinklers and abide by city ordinances to water efficiently.

"Four shorter cycles on the same day it's going to allow the water to soak in more into the soil," said Nations.

Nations also said city ordinances do not permit landscape irrigation between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. And also mentions that watering in the heat of the day is insufficient due to loss of water to evaporation.

Nation says May of 2022 was the second-highest in water usage since 2011. She adds that 2011 was also known as the worst one-year drought in Texas history.

For those seeking guidance on a landscape irrigation plan click here.

Nations said both Bryan and College Station support this site as a great tool to inform residents on the time of the week and quantity to utilize the best use of their water.