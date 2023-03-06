Watch Now
FOUND SAFE: College Station teen girl located after last being seen at residence

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miranda Hurtado
Posted at 6:33 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 20:29:03-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: The College Station has since updated that Hurtado has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 15-year-old is missing and is believed to still be in the area.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says Miranda Hurtado has not been seen since 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Officials said Hurtado was last seen at her residence located in the 1200 block of Airline in College Station, Texas.

Hurtado is described as being a Hispanic female at five foot, eight inches, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact College Station police at (979) 764-3600.

