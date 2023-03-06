FOUND SAFE: College Station teen girl located after last being seen at residence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: The College Station has since updated that Hurtado has been safely located.
———————————————————————————————————
ORIGINAL STORY: A 15-year-old is missing and is believed to still be in the area.
The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says Miranda Hurtado has not been seen since 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
Officials said Hurtado was last seen at her residence located in the 1200 block of Airline in College Station, Texas.
Hurtado is described as being a Hispanic female at five foot, eight inches, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact College Station police at (979) 764-3600.
#MissingChild 15 year old Miranda Hurtado was reported missing to the @CSTXPolice. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 pm on Saturday March 4, 2023 in the 1200 blk of Airline. Please share! pic.twitter.com/d1xpEOHbl0— Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) March 5, 2023