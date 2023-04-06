College Station senior citizens celebrate Easter at 2nd annual Senior Egg Hunt

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Easter egg hunting isn’t just for kids — seniors enjoy it too.

Local health agencies came together at the Lincoln Center to give seniors in the community a special Easter with an egg hunt, door prizes, giveaways, a cake walk, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

“On our second annual Senior Egg Hunt, we’re extremely blessed to have the community together,” said Ashley Allen, Marketing Supervisor, Signature Care 24HR ER.

“We had over 30 vendors come out and support this cause for our seniors.”

Allen says seniors were able to visit vendors like Home Instead, Visiting Angels, and the Aging and Disability Resource Center.

One local senior that came out for the easter egg hunt — regardless of the thunderstorms — was Connie Plotts.

“I decided, I’m going,” Plotts said.

“I put it on my calendar and here I am. Rain, shine, doesn’t matter."

“Oh, it’s awesome,” said Nicole Jackson, Director of Nursing, Signature Care 24HR ER (Central Region).

“It’s always great to work for a company that supports our seniors and just support all of the communities that we work with.”

“This is a fantastic event,” said Max Dickinson, Facility Manager, Signature Care 24HR ER.

“It gives the seniors an opportunity to get out of the house and be active."

Plotts says it was time to make some friends.

“I’ve just been kind of sitting on my recliner in my own house, and nobody has come through that front door wanting to play with me,” Plotts said.

“I decided about December that I’m going to have to get out and make my own friends, and this is the first time I’ve gotten out.”

Allen says there were plenty of fun activities for the seniors to take part in, like the egg hunt.

“We had an egg hunt, the cake walk, and we also had a fruit walk to promote healthy eating, so we try to keep our seniors active with that being said,” Allen said.

Plotts says she had a fun time participating in both the fruit and cake walk.

“I am having fun,” Plotts said.

“I did the fruit walk. I won a bag of fruit. I think it was a banana, and an apple, and an orange — and I did the cake walk and I won a 'Sock-It-To-Me' cake. They’re delicious.”

Allen says overall, the second annual Egg Hunt had a wonderful turnout for our local seniors.

“Watching our vendors come together as one was the perfect epitome of Aggieland coming together and just watching our seniors have fun and enjoy a little bit of life on this crazy rainy day,” Allen said.

On May 5, seniors will have another event to look forward to — Spring Fest. It’s a free event taking place at the A&M Church of Christ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch, bingo, and door prizes.