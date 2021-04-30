College Station residents urged to stay alert for tornadoes this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The City of College Station is urging its residents to stay safe during this year's severe weather season, especially when it comes to tornados.

While one hasn't his College Station since 2006, the city is learning from the recent tornado that hit Bryan and Franklin, that they can cause significant damage to structures, as well as cause injuries and in some cases deaths. On average, Texas sees about 137 tornados every year and as a result, the city is urging its residents to have a plan in place in the event of one of these natural disasters.

"The storms don't care whether or not they're hitting the city or the farmland, so just because you're living in the city does not mean that you are immune from a tornado coming through and making a direct impact on you and your family and your home," shared Tradd Mills, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of College Station. "So again, it's very important to remain alert, to pay attention to the storms, listen to your emergency managers and emergency responders in that area."

College Station does not have outdoor tornado sirens, so the city recommends keeping informed by following National Weather Service alerts, registering with the Brazos County Emergency notification program, and even registering to get alerts from Texas A&M's Code Maroon.

