College Station rental property owners could be facing new fines by October

COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station rental property owners will now be facing increased fines when not complying with the city's rental ordinance.

On June 10, the City of College Station council voted unanimously on Ordinance No. 2021-4268, which will also increase the annual registration fee from $15 to $60 dollars beginning Oct 1.

Under this new ordinance, rental property owners have until 30 days of initial notification to register with the City. After which, they will be fined, and said fine will increase the longer the registration is overdue.

The price increases are as listed, following day 30:

31-45 days overdue $25.00 per day

46-60 days overdue $50.00 per day

61-75 days overdue $75.00 per day

76 or more days overdue $100.00 per day

Property owners could also be summoned to court and be charged with a misdemeanor offense, under the discretion of the City following day 60.

During the meeting, Council Member Elizabeth Cunha successfully motioned to have the word 'disproportionate' removed, as she felt it would create difficulties for certain neighbors to be able to file a complaint with the City when they notice a City, State, or Federal law violation.

As stated in the ordinance, the intent of this registration requirement is to expedite the process of identifying and contacting local owners in the event of an emergency, public safety needs, or when a law violation has occurred on or in the rental property.

