College Station ranked 9th of 10 cities with the 'safest drivers', according to study

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — When it comes to having a city with the safest drivers, some might not think College Station would make the list. Local drivers are telling 15ABC about how safe they feel on the road.

According to a study done by consumeraffairs.com — “Worst Drivers in America 2023 | ConsumerAffairs®” — College Station ranks ninth out of 10 cities for “safest for driving.”

William Palmer is a daily commuter and said the ranking is a good reflection of the city.

“I think when you start comparing it to the other major driving markets like the Houston’s and Dallas’ of the world, I definitely feel safer driving here than in other cities," Palmer said.

"I ride a motorcycle most of the time, so I’m a bit more aware of the craziness of drivers.”

Even as a notorious college town filled with young drivers, Judge Hansen believes it’s up to all drivers to do their part on the roads.

“[With] new drivers, especially new students, things are going to be busier," Hansen said.

"I believe drivers do a good job of slowing down, and I hope that is what will keep people safe.”

While this is a positive ranking for the city, other parts of the state have some work to do behind the driver’s seat.

“Here in Texas, overall, we have a big problem with risky driving behaviors that have increased the number of traffic fatalities that we have seen on Texas roadways since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

"Really, it hasn’t let up since.”

Armbruster says factors like distracted drivers and driving under the influence of alcohol contribute to the increase in deaths on the road.

“There were 1,163 people killed in motor vehicle crashes because of someone driving under the influence of alcohol [in 2022]," Armbruster said.

"That number was up from [2021], it makes up 26 percent of traffic fatalities in Texas.”

Armbruster says the last time Texas went a day without any deaths on the roadway was in November 2000.