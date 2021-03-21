Menu

Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Missing 18-year-old girl found, College Station Police say

items.[0].image.alt
College Station PD
ExAxdB1WgAYssJ2.jfif
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 19:18:42-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — UPDATE:

As of March 23, College Station PD is reporting 18-year-old, Maricruz Casas, has been found by another agency and is reportedly safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

College Station Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 18-year-old girl.

Maricruz Casas, 18-years-old, is described by police as 5’5”, 120 lbs., black hair w/ blonde tips.

Police said Casas was last seen on foot in the area of University Dr. & Texas Ave. on March 20 around 4 a.m.

If found, please call (979) 764-3600.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.