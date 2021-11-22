Watch
College Station police respond to 'welfare concern' at Motel 6

Posted at 4:15 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 17:16:05-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police have an active investigation at a local area motel.

Police were called just before 2 p.m. to a Motel 6 in the 2300 block of Texas Avenue for a welfare concern.

Presently a portion of the motel has been blocked off by CSPD.

No other information is available at this time.

