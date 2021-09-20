Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

College Station PD: Man wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon found

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
College Station PD (Twitter)
College Station PD (Twitter)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:49:11-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police officers were looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19, is also known to carry a firearm.

CSPD asked the public to avoid the area of Spring Loop and for those in the area to remain inside.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.