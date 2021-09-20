College Station PD: Man wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon found

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police officers were looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19, is also known to carry a firearm.

CSPD asked the public to avoid the area of Spring Loop and for those in the area to remain inside.

