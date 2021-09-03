Watch
College Station police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 03, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police officers along with paramedics responded to reports of a person with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road at approximately 3:24 A.M. Friday morning.

Once the person was located, they were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call (979) 764-3600.

