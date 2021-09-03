College Station police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police officers along with paramedics responded to reports of a person with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road at approximately 3:24 A.M. Friday morning.

Once the person was located, they were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call (979) 764-3600.

Officers and paramedics responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road at about 3:24 a.m. today for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. This person was located and transported by ambulance to a hospital, where they were treated and released. pic.twitter.com/sBlOAFn77U — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 3, 2021

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!

