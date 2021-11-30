College Station Police: Indiana woman dies after being struck by vehicle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 42-year-old woman from Indianapolis has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. a vehicle was turning onto eastbound Valley View Drive when it struck Troise Salena Rose Brinsfield, according to the College Station Police Department.

Brinsfield was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead the following day.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing; no other updates are available to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

