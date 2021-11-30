Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

College Station Police: Indiana woman dies after being struck by vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 12:37:16-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 42-year-old woman from Indianapolis has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. a vehicle was turning onto eastbound Valley View Drive when it struck Troise Salena Rose Brinsfield, according to the College Station Police Department.

Brinsfield was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead the following day.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing; no other updates are available to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.