College Station police: Gang-related shooting leaves 3 injured

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An early Sunday morning shooting at a house party has left three injured, police said.

The shooting occurred about 12:36 a.m. in the 600 block of Wellborn Road, between George Bush Drive and Holleman Drive.

Three individuals with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to local hospitals via private vehicle, according to a College Station Police Department statement.

This incident involves "confirmed gang members" present at both the party and the shooting, police said.

No threat to the general public is being reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact College Station PD at (979) 764-3600.