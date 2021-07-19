College Station Police Department struggling to find new hires for a critical seasonal job

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The city of College Station is looking to fill some very important positions ahead of the school year.

The College Station Police Department because they’re looking for people passionate about serving their community and saving lives because to be a school crossing guard you must be a people person.

People like Bennie Pate call this his dream job.

“I always try to wave at someone," said Bennie Pate, a school crossing guard. “At seven I'm there and basically you get there rain or shine, sleet or snow, put my vest and get my stop sign which I always have with me, and prepare for meeting and greeting lots of kids.”

Pate has worked as a school crossing guard for the last five years.

“I like to send them to school number one safe, numbers two is just being a good attitude when they get to school, start the day off with a smile,” shared Pate.

Pate enjoys making an impact on the youth of College Station.

Although it's impactful, this part-time job opening has been difficult to fill.

“The difficulty that we see the most is finding someone who would be willing to work for just two or three hours a day,” said Robert Turner, Corporal college station traffic unit police department.

With the first day of school quickly approaching pate fears the dangers children may face if cross walks are not guarded.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2019 a pedestrian was killed every 85 minutes.

Not only does Pate keep the kids safe but also laughing.

“The biggest part is I'm still telling jokes to kids even when I'm walking them across right here,”

Corporal Robert Turner acknowledges the safety they provide and hopes to fill all openings in the next four weeks.

“Being a crossing guard is a perfect opportunity to get back to the community in a positive manner. Our crossing guards leave a daily favorable impression on our children,” added Turner

