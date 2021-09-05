College Station Police Department: Pedestrian struck by train Sunday morning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This morning, the College Station Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

The incident occurred at Wellborn and Holleman, according to CSPD.

Law enforcement has yet to release any details regarding the person struck.

TRAFFIC ADVISORTY: Officers are on scene of a Pedestrian vs. Train incident at Wellborn and Holleman. Please avoid the area. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 5, 2021

