College Station Police Department: Pedestrian struck by train Sunday morning

(Source: College Station Police Department)
Posted at 4:59 PM, Sep 05, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This morning, the College Station Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

The incident occurred at Wellborn and Holleman, according to CSPD.

Law enforcement has yet to release any details regarding the person struck.

Make sure to follow KRHD 25 News as we continue to update this story as more details are released.

