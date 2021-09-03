Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

College Station Police Department: One person shot at local apartment complex

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:12:51-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A person has been shot at an apartment complex this morning, according to the College Station Police Department.

The incident took place at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road around 3:24 a.m. The person shot was transported to a nearby hospital and has since been discharged.

At the time of this publication, CSPD has not released any information about the suspect involved.

While investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that the public isn't in any danger, anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact CSPD at (979)-764-3600.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.