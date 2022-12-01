College Station Police Department hosts toy drive and Blue Santa

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — You can help make a kid feel special this Christmas with a toy drive happening this weekend with the College Station Police Department.

The community is encouraged to come by the police department and drop off a toy in the toy drive box and kids will get to pick out a toy and take a picture with Santa.

“Get the community to come out and get involved, get to meet some of the police officers and some of the staff that are going to be here,” said Officer David Simmons, public information officer. “We’re going to have Blue Santa. He’s going to be in a blue suit, not a red suit, so the kids get to come sit on his lap, give them what they want for Christmas [list], as well as get to walk away with a Christmas present.”

Blue Santa will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3 at the College Station Police Department from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.