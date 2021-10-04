College Station Police Department getting ready for 'National night out'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This Tuesday night is "National night out" and the College Station Police Department is hoping to build better police-community relationships.

National night out encourages neighbors and homeowners associations to hold block parties, alongside other organized community events.

The city encourages conversing with police departments on what can be done to improve public safety in your neighborhood, as well as improving relations with police.

"Building and maintaining effective partnerships is one of those fore goals of the police department," said CSPD Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez. "We can do that by taking every opportunity that we can to get out and engage with members of our community, to discuss this topic of public safety, so that we can all work together to make our community a safer place to live, work and visit."

College station police will be attending nearly two dozen block parties and community events for National night out.

